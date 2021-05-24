Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
New NRL ‘Super Bowl’ plan

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 28, 2022 5:45 am

The NRL is reportedly weighing up a $200 million plan which could see the Grand Final rotated around Australia, and even into other countries.

The league will propose to the New South Wales government a plan including traditional Grand Finals being played in Sydney, but also a certain number of the games being played elsewhere each decade.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys is set to meet with NSW premier Dominic Perrottet later this week to discuss the idea.

The model the NRL is considering would reportedly see an unknown number Grand Finals played across Sydney and Brisbane over the next decade.

Meanwhile, round eight starts tomorrow with Broncos hosting Sharks at 9:50pm.

