New NRL ‘Super Bowl’ plan

The NRL is reportedly weighing up a $200 million plan which could see the Grand Final rotated around Australia, and even into other countries.

The league will propose to the New South Wales government a plan including traditional Grand Finals being played in Sydney, but also a certain number of the games being played elsewhere each decade.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys is set to meet with NSW premier Dominic Perrottet later this week to discuss the idea.

The model the NRL is considering would reportedly see an unknown number Grand Finals played across Sydney and Brisbane over the next decade.

Meanwhile, round eight starts tomorrow with Broncos hosting Sharks at 9:50pm.