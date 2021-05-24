Naiqama scores in Roosters win

Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama helped his Roosters side beat Warriors 22-14 in their NRL round six clash.

Naiqama scored a try in the second spell as the Roosters secured their fourth win of the season at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Bati star also set up a try for Daniel Tupou in the 28th minute.

In another match, the Dragons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 21-16 win over the Knights.

There’ll be a game today with the Eels hosting West Tigers at 6pm.