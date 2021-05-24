Naiqama scores as Roosters lose to Tigers in pre-season trial

Fijian International Kevin Naiqama’s scored a try in Sydney Roosters’ 8-16 loss to the Wests Tigers in last night’s pre-season trial at Gosford Stadium.

The Tigers trailed 8-0 early as Roosters halfback Sam Walker showed that he had suffered no ill effects from James Tamou’s tackle with a long break that resulted in Kevin Naiqama scoring on the next tackle after a cut out pass from Sam Verrills.

The Tigers overcame their poor start to trail just 8-6 at halftime after prop Zane Musgrove crossed in the 37th minute.

Tigers winger David Nofoaluma showed that he can not only score tries but can save them as well.