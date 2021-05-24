Home

Naiqama scores as Roosters lose to Tigers in pre-season trial

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 26, 2022 3:56 am

Fijian International Kevin Naiqama’s scored a try in Sydney Roosters’ 8-16 loss to the Wests Tigers in last night’s pre-season trial at Gosford Stadium.

The Tigers trailed 8-0 early as Roosters halfback Sam Walker showed that he had suffered no ill effects from James Tamou’s tackle with a long break that resulted in Kevin Naiqama scoring on the next tackle after a cut out pass from Sam Verrills.

The Tigers overcame their poor start to trail just 8-6 at halftime after prop Zane Musgrove crossed in the 37th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Tigers winger David Nofoaluma showed that he can not only score tries but can save them as well.

