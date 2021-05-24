Home

Naiqama returns on the wing

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 2, 2022 4:02 pm
Kevin Naiqama [Source: Sydney roosters]

Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama will make his NRL return for the Roosters on the wing in the team named 24 hours before the match.

He will be replacing Billy Smith in their match against Cowboys tonight.

Naiqama missed last week’s clash but was named on the bench in round 1 and round 2 of the NRL.

Article continues after advertisement

The only other change for the Roosters from last weekend’s loss to South Sydney is the inclusion of Daniel Suluka-Fifita on the bench in place of Fletcher Baker.

Coach Trent Robinson will miss the trip to Townsville after testing positive to COVID.

The Roosters will face the Cowboys at 9.35pm.

Meanwhile, you can catch the Storm vs Bulldogs match tomorrow LIVE on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi at 6pm.

