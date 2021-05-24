Home

Rugby League

Naiqama replaces Tupou on the wing

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 27, 2022 5:00 am

Fiji Bati Kevin Naiqama starts for the Roosters in round eight of the NRL against the Bulldogs.

Naiqama has been named on the wing, replacing the suspended Daniel Tupou.

Other changes made to the Sydney Roosters line-up sees the return of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley.

Article continues after advertisement

Siosiua Taukeiaho and Nat Butcher will start from the bench.

The Roosters face the Bulldogs on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Round eight starts tomorrow with the Broncos facing the Sharks at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

