Naiqama ready to lead Bati again

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 14, 2021 6:20 am

Fiji Bati Captain Kevin Naiqama has brushed aside speculations that he is retiring.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Naiqama has confirmed he will continue for another year before he can finally make a decision to hang his boots.

After winning his third Super League grand final ring last week, many thought it was the end of Naiqama’s career, however, this in fact reignited the passion to continue.

Speaking from England, Naiqama says he wants another year to play professional rugby league, and see where it goes from there.

“Personally if I’m being honest, I’d love to play another year. I still love the game of rugby league and I still want to be involved, I’m going to live it up to my manager and hopefully he can sort me something back to Australia in the NRL.”

The 32-year-old adds he’s ready to do it again for the Bati at next year’s World Cup.

 

“If I’m still playing at a professional capacity next year, I will put up my hands for Fiji and I’m proud of where I’m from and any opportunity I get to represent the nation of Fiji. I’ll always be the first one to answer that call and if that’s the case. Then 100 percent I will play for Fiji next year in the World Cup.”

Naiqama will be returning to Australia in the next few weeks to decide on his future.

