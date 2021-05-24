Naiqama praises team’s resilience

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails will now put what they’ve learnt into practice when they face Burleigh Bears.

This much-needed game time is a build-up ahead of the Ron Massey Cup and is also a platform for the coaching staff to select players for its core team.

Just two weeks into training and Head Coach Wes Naiqama is already impressed with the team.

Naiqama says for a young side they’ve really shown the importance of working as a team.

“From a club point of view we are not putting a lot of pressure on this guys’, especially on this guys and it is the first time this guys have played together. If anything we’ve sort of practicing because the boys are working with each other.”

The Silktails will be hosted by the Burleigh Bears next Saturday at Pizzey Park in Gold Coast, Australia.