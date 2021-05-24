Naiqama, Karawalevu, a lethal combination

Fijian duo Kevin Naiqama and rising star Vuate Karawalevu formed a lethal combination for Roosters feeder club, Bears last weekend.

The two were explosive on the Bears’ right edge producing three scintillating tries.

Karawalevu reaped the rewards of Naiqama’s three try assists and two line-break assists.

The Kaiviti Silktails product scored a hat-trick, made three line-breaks, eight tackle busts and 181 running metres.

This takes the former Marist Brothers High School student to five tries in two weeks and a total of seven tries in five games.

Meanwhile, NRL’s Magic Round starts on Friday with the Bulldogs taking on the Knights at 8pm followed by the Sea Eagle and Broncos at 10.05pm.

