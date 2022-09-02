Rugby League

Naiqama awaits World Cup fate

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected]

September 2, 2022 12:52 pm

It is now a waiting game for Australian-born Fijian Sera Naiqama as her World Cup fate will be determined this week.

This year, the New South Wales Waratahs player finally got a chance to don the Wallaroos jumper during the Oceania Championship in May against the Fijiana 15s.

Together with that, she is also a TV show host and commentator for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says juggling everything has been a breeze, and she wants to continue the journey with the Australian team to New Zealand.

“I am very thankful that I am part of all the campaigns that happened this year, including the Pacific four tests Series which happened in Auckland and we came back on tour for the Law Reighley Series. Preparation has been underway in terms of my selection for the World Cup squad, can’t say yet, my fingers are crossed, but I am genuinely praying everyday that my phones rings for all the right reasons come Sunday.”

Naiqama who has a fair idea of what’s it like to compete at the top level says it’s not for the faint hearted.

“I was fortunate in May to make my debut for the Wallaroos. Honestly it felt so right when it happened. There was a two year period when we didn’t have any test matches. I often wondered if I will ever debut for the Wallaroos, and I am so thankful that God heard everything that was part of my life.”

Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning is expected to announce his World Cup squad soon.

The tournament will be held in New Zealand from October 8th to November 12.

Parliament adjourned sine die

Plans for night shelter for the homeless

High petrol prices to remain

FEO highlights issues in its media watch

First phase of payments completed

Court throws out Naidu’s application

Ali requests for Legal Aid in murder case

Positive outlook for insurance industry: RBF

Rycroft affirms UK Fiji partnership

MCTTT works on National Sustainable Tourism Framework

LICI launches policy revival campaign

Feist exits as frontman faces sexual misconduct allegations

Ex-police officer gets record 10-year sentence over Capitol riots

Naiqama awaits World Cup fate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't let a stomach bug ruin their big day

Vosailagi out to prove himself

Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone over island near China

Rewa ready for Jetsetters

Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate

Saudi Arabia seizes record 47 million amphetamine pills

With ‘Bardo,’ Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns to Mexico

UN experts make first inspection

R. Kelly tells judge he won't testify at ongoing trial

Matawalu signs as player and skills coach

Police officer court on camera fatally shooting an unarmed black man

Buleki to miss grandmother’s funeral

COVID in China: Chengdu lockdown after outbreak

Byrne on the lookout for locals

Tuicakau leads BOG goal-scorers chart

36 tries in 36 games at CommBank for Sivo

AG challenges NFP MP to repeat comments outside parliament

Opposition MPs question SoE’s powers

Fiji all set for OFC Futsal Cup

24 new COVID-19 cases

Pmeghji Group helps the economy recover

Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone over island near China

AFD invests in three climate change resilience projects in Fiji

Concerns raised against hair salons and barbershops

World number one advances to third round in US open

Prasad fails to show for reveal

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Law organizations are wrong: AG

Leawere makes four changes

Dawson will not flee the country if granted bail: Khan

Lawyer denies theft charge

Maqala back for RWC 7s

4-year-old burns from pot of soup

Ministry works on more farm roads

I never won the BOG as a player: Toma

Tebara carnival returns

Credit Corporation donates $5,000 to Fiji Red Cross Society

Unchanged starting 15 for All Blacks

Lulusinu switched from football to rugby at Cuvu College

Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking Suez Canal

Toddler dies after being hit by giant hailstone in Spain

Triangle of Sadness actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Bill to amend Financial Transactions Reporting gets the tick

Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

Apted berated by Judge over unsuccessful application

Indian Naval ship visits Fiji

Government to source hemp seeds from Canada

Rina Sawayama: I've been blessed by ABBA

Parliament passes FDB amendment Bill

HFC Bank new branch at Damodar city Labasa

Fourth outlet opens for supermarket

Queen won't return to London to appoint new British PM, for first time in her reign

Police investigates two cases of children who sustained burns

Dawson pleads not guilty to murdering his wife

UN cites possible crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang

Bruce Willis' wife Emma opens up about grief

Young Leba stands out for Lomary U-18

'The Lord of the Rings' delivers spectacle but lacks the dramatic power

Home drug making laboratories common in Fiji

Villagers benefiting from film industry

Inflation Mitigation payments underway

Luke Bell, country music singer, dies at age 32Country music singer

Lawyer allegedly steals from Bank

Haaland hat-trick in Man City win

Fiji FA responds to claims

China's Xi pushes forward to third term despite mounting crises

Vogue editor says losing eyesight is his biggest fear

EU toughens visa regime for Russian citizen

Taiwan fires live rounds at drones near outlying islands

Tribute on 25 years after Princess Diana's death

Termination of SODELPA staff legal: Gavoka

Fiji avoids measles scare

More time to consult on Bill: Law Council of Australia

Property owners take advantage of block rezoning

Government continues to invest in fire stations

Kumar sets record straight

Russia shuts major gas pipeline to Europe

Nurses should be respected as they play a crucial role

PM wishes Fijiana 7s well

FHL records $14.9m profit

Kamikamica back on the bench, RCG named

UK aims to re-forge links with Fiji

Local employees benefitted from Employment Ministry's initiatives

Sakkari knocked out of US Open

Nadroga holds Rewa in DPL

Monsoon floods reach historic levels

FNPF rescued from doomsday: AG

Government commits another $3m to Drua

Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of rampant gun violence

FNPF remains major investor: PM

Staff will not be overworked: Aspen Medical

Rachel Williams suing Netflix for how she was portrayed in show

Nakoci returns for Fijiana 7s

FEO will continue to provide clarifications: Saneem

ABC senior management personnel visit FBC

Junior Bula Boys hold NZ U-19

Man who murdered 'pure and loving soul' in front of children jailed

ANZ partners with Women In Business

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split after five years together

China's big cities, from Dalian to Shenzhen, ramp up COVID curbs

Brahmastra’s advance booking commences in the USA

Priceless experience for Murray

Fiji on track to achieve growth

Registered officers of political parties urged to know Electoral Act

52 bridges replaced Fiji wide

Mikkelson and Webber out of World Cup

New evacuation centre for Narikoso villagers

Heritage sites development: Kumar

FRCS launches new service on TPOS Portal

'The Patient' pits therapist against serial killer

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and team Ram Setu receive legal notice

Jackson, Mississippi has 'no water to drink or flush toilets'

High-emitting nations urged to be responsible

First batch of Inflation Mitigation payment begins

J.K. Rowling says it was her choice not to appear in 'Harry Potter' reunion

UN seeks $160m to help Pakistan amid ‘epochal’ monsoon floods

Rachel DeLoache Williams sues Netflix for defamation

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant tourist dies

Rachel DeLoache Williams sues Netflix for defamation

Why Chris Rock turned down hosting the 2023 Academy Awards

Soldiers accused of killing and mutilating Papuans

Pakistan floods are ‘a monsoon on steroids’, warns UN chief

AG sets record straight

Two to front court for alleged robbery

Drua players act as mentor in camp

Inflation mitigation assistance payment tomorrow

Electoral Act amendment concerning: Clarke

More Fijians assisted through First Home Loan initiative

Drikibau hopes for improvements

Four percent reduction in road accident in five-years

Rewa out to retain title

Fulham ends Brighton’s unbeaten run

Turuva to start on the wing

Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry

Rehabilitation planned for nine schools

COVID safe measures enforced in hospitals

ACCF reaches out to family of Kasavu accident victims

India continues to invest in Fijian youths

Heritage sites to be upgraded

India tycoon launches $25bn 5G rollout plan

At least 15 dead amid fighting in Iraqi capital

FBC clears the air on no BOG coverage

Fuel and gas prices to go down

Samoa works on defense and attack

Fiji Sun breaches Opinion Poll Guidelines: EC

Michael Jackson's kids pay tribute on late singer's birthday

Saneem clarifies proposed amendment to Electoral Act

Nasau is Silktails Player of the Year

We don’t want politicians to offer the moon: AG

Williams start US Open farewell with win

Be safe online: COMPOL

Historic media tour underway

Australian comedian reveals what Brad Pitt is really like

No mining yet at Mt Kasi: Usamate

FLP pays tribute to late Jai Ram Reddy

Prince Harry has 'lost his father' in royal rift, Meghan reveals in lengthy interview

Police officers monitored: Seruiratu

Young star looks to the future

Heated debate on civil servants pay cuts

Naituku aims for Fijiana jumper

Stringent policies improve immigration services

Financial discrepancies must be reduced: Maharaj

China's response to US warships in Taiwan

Agreed facts to be finalized in former Government MP’s case

Ba cover all tracks before semi-final

Hughes signs for Ricoh Black Rams

"Zombie ice" from Greenland will raise sea level, study warns

Cybercrime is still a challenge for the Pacific Police

Former NFP leader Jai Ram Reddy passes away

Pakistan Flood: One third of country is under water says Minister

"I am still new in Hollywood" says Priyanka Chopra

Man killed by lions after climbing into zoo

Britney Spears shared chilling claims about voice messages posted online

Iraqi palace stormed after political leader quits

Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region

NASA Calls Off Launch of Artemis Moon Rocket

COVID-19 claims life of four-year-old

Partnership to strengthen Fiji’s agriculture sector

Staff show interest in joining Health Care Fiji

Vote for Stability: Bulitavu

Government stance on USP issue is clear: Kumar

Bad Bunny makes history, winning VMA artist of the year

Ministry forecast upward growth in GDP

Pakistan pleads for international help

Passion and drive impresses Cotter

Player’s composure key to win says Toma