Naiqama awaits World Cup fate

It is now a waiting game for Australian-born Fijian Sera Naiqama as her World Cup fate will be determined this week.

This year, the New South Wales Waratahs player finally got a chance to don the Wallaroos jumper during the Oceania Championship in May against the Fijiana 15s.

Together with that, she is also a TV show host and commentator for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Naiqama says juggling everything has been a breeze, and she wants to continue the journey with the Australian team to New Zealand.

“I am very thankful that I am part of all the campaigns that happened this year, including the Pacific four tests Series which happened in Auckland and we came back on tour for the Law Reighley Series. Preparation has been underway in terms of my selection for the World Cup squad, can’t say yet, my fingers are crossed, but I am genuinely praying everyday that my phones rings for all the right reasons come Sunday.”

Naiqama who has a fair idea of what’s it like to compete at the top level says it’s not for the faint hearted.

“I was fortunate in May to make my debut for the Wallaroos. Honestly it felt so right when it happened. There was a two year period when we didn’t have any test matches. I often wondered if I will ever debut for the Wallaroos, and I am so thankful that God heard everything that was part of my life.”

Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning is expected to announce his World Cup squad soon.

The tournament will be held in New Zealand from October 8th to November 12.