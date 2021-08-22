Nadurutalo in Bati RLWC extended squad

Fiji Rugby League Nines captain to the 2019 Samoa Pacific Games, Luke Nadurutalo is slowly reaping the fruits of his hard work.

The 29-year-old is one of the 41 players in the Fiji Bati extended squad to the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, the Korolevu, Navosa native shared his struggles switching from union to pursue a career in rugby league.

Nadurutalo plays in the New South Wales Cup for the Penrith Panthers and also contracted with St Marys in the Ron Massey Cup where the Kaiviti Silktails also compete.

Being raised in the highlands, he developed his love for rugby while attending Queen Victoria School.

He switched to rugby league around the age of 22 after featuring for the Fiji Warriors and also being part of the New Zealand Rugby 7s program.

He says the opportunities presented to him at a young age really motivated him.

“I’ve travelled a bit, travelled just playing 7s but it’s not as the same as chasing your dream in rugby league, you can play 7s for fun but NRL is such a dream.”

New South Wales is currently in lockdown due to the COVID outbreak, and Nadurutalo says this has not dampened his spirits.

“I tried to keep on track, like when I have the time, I go hill running or whatever I do, I pull the sledge, I made a little gym down in the garage just to keep on track with the boys with how they’re training.”

Nadurutalo hopes he will be named in the final Fiji Bati squad this weekend.