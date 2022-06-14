Naden faces four match ban

Brent Naden [Source: Nine Sports]

Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden has entered an early guilty plea to a Grade Three dangerous throw and will miss four matches.

Naden was sent off by referee Peter Gough for his tackle on Jake Trbojevic in the 54th minute on Sunday.

He will miss the games against the Bulldogs, Warriors, Eels and Panthers.

They face the Bulldogs on Sunday at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL.com]