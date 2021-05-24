Home

Rugby League

Naden and Mitchell in Indigenous All Stars squad

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 4:50 am
Shaquai Mitchell [Source: NRL.com]

Bulldog Brent Naden and Latrell Mitchell’s older brother Shaquai have been drafted into the Indigenous All Stars squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Māori All Stars in Sydney.

Naden, who spent three seasons and played 37 games for the Panthers, gets his first opportunity to represent his Indigenous heritage while Mitchell has joined the Rabbitohs on a train and trial deal this season.

Mitchell comes into the Indigenous squad after Dragon Jack Bird withdrew due to injury on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Naden played in the Panthers’ hard fought semi-final win over the Eels in last year’s finals series and was then 18th man for the grand-final against the Rabbitohs.

He will be part of a new-look Bulldogs side in 2022 which also features fellow former Panther Matt Burton and Indigenous superstar Josh Addo-Carr.

[Source: NRL.com]

