Munster rested for Italy clash

Cameron Munster [Source: Fox SPorts]

Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans are set to combine in the halves together for Australia in their final round pool match of the World Cup against Italy.

Coach Mal Meninga has opted to rest Cameron Munster who currently leads all players in the tournament with five try assists in the opening two games.

The tournament’s leading try-scorer Josh Addo-Carr has also been rested along with hooker Harry Grant, while forwards Angus Crichton and Jake Trbojevic have been left out after featuring in the earlier two matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Cowboys trio Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai and Murray Taulagi all return to the squad, while Latrell Mitchell is also back after being rested last week.

Australia faces Italy on Sunday at 6.30am and a win will guarantee their place in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fiji Bati meets Scotland also on Sunday at 4am.