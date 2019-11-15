Munster looks set to return for the Storm

Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster looks set to join Melbourne on Friday as they prepare for the preliminary final against Canberra.

Munster was back in training with the team over the weekend with his knee injury looking good.

Melbourne was confident from the outset that Munster would play given he had a week off to recover from the minor injury following the opening finals win over the Eels.

While Munster is firming, the Storm could be without forwards Dale Finucane who suffered a calf injury and Tui Kamikamica with a foot injury.

The Storm takes on the Raiders on Friday while the Panthers meet the Rabbitohs on Sunday with the top two to commence to the grand finale.

[Source: NRL.com]