Munster, Kaufusi out

The Melbourne Storm will miss two of their main players in tonight’s clash.

Origin star Cameron Munster has succumbed to the shoulder injury he suffered in Game Two and Felise Kaufusi will miss the match due to family reason.

Kaufusi flew over to the USA to be with his father who has been hospitalized in Losa Angeles.

Some good news for Melbourne as Ryan Papenhuyzen returns for his first game since round nine in the No.1 jersey.

Nick Meaney moves from fullback to five-eighth.

Storm takes on Sea Eagles tonight at 9.50.

