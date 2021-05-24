Munster inspires Storm

Melbourne Storm playmaker Cameron Munster produced a master class performance as he inspired his side to a 34-18 win over the Sharks in a high-quality clash last night.

With Ryan Papenhuyzen, Justin Olam, and Nelson Asofa-Solomona also playing starring roles as the Storm looked every bit a premiership contender.

Melbourne’s win was their fifth of the season and lifted them above the Sharks into second place behind the unbeaten Panthers.

Article continues after advertisement

Papua New Guinea Kumuls center Justin Olam was at his tackle busting best for the Storm, coming up with eight for the night.

In another match, the Sea Eagles beat Titans 26-18.

There’ll be two games today with Roosters playing Warriors at 4pm and Dragons meet the Knights at 6:05pm.