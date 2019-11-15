Munster adds to injury woe as Storm ease past Bulldogs

The Storm lost a second superstar with Cameron Munster suffering a knee injury as Melbourne defeated Canterbury 41-10.

Munster left the field in the second half as the Storm earned the win without skipper Cameron Smith, currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, and fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, who was rested.

The Kangaroos and Maroons five-eighth is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a medial ligament injury.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bulldogs started strongly, camping themselves in Melbourne’s 20-metre zone, with Jake Averillo almost laying on a try in the right corner and missing a penalty goal attempt, but the Storm struck first when Josh Addo-Carr intercepted a Lachlan Lewis pass and ran 80 minutes to score.

That opened the floodgates for 15 minutes, with Nicho Hynes, Justin Olam and Kenny Bromwich all scoring as the Storm made light work of the Bulldogs’ defensive right edge.

Tim Lafai pulled one back for the Bulldogs with a try down the left in the 28th minute, before Cameron Munster stretched the Storm out by another point with a field goal seconds before the break.

Canterbury started the second half brightly, with Reimis Smith bringing down a pinpoint Kieran Foran bomb to reduce the deficit to 23-10.

There was drama for both sides when Lachlan Lewis was sin-binned for a high shot on Munster before Munster left the field with a knee injury from a separate incident.

Just as it appeared the Bulldogs were about to get back into the match Suliasi Vunivalu got his foot to a loose Canterbury pass and ran clear for another intercept try from inside his own half.

After another try to Bromwich, the match finished with a party trick from the Storm as Addo-Carr ran 80 metres to collect a Jahrome Hughes kick from a scrum inside Melbourne’s 20-metre zone.