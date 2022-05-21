Moses conversion saves Eels

A 79th-minute sideline conversion by Mitchell Moses snatched a 22-20 win for the Eels over the Sea Eagles.

Manly was unable to hold on after losing Tom Trbojevic to injury, dislocating his left shoulder.

The Sea Eagles led 20-16 at the time and defended bravely but were unable to hold on without Trbojevic and the sin-binning of forward Sean Keppie in the 73rd minute.

Moses was also sin-binned just before halftime for a professional foul and the Sea Eagles took advantage to race to a 20-10 lead.

Will Penisini finally scored in the 79th minute and Moses converted from the sideline to snatch the gripping win.

In another match, the Wests Tigers defeated Bulldogs 36-22.

Today the Dragons take on the Warriors at 5pm, Cowboys meet Storm at 7.30pm and Roosters battle the Panthers at 9.35pm.