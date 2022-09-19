Moses a potential $1m man

Mitchell Moses [Source: SMH]

Star halfback Mitchell Moses could be looking at a major pay increase if he leads the Eels to their first premiership in 36 years this season.

The 28-year-old has a bonus in his contract which will see him jump from $900,000 to $ 1million a season if the Eels win this year’sgrand finall.

This is according to a report by Australia’s The Sydney Morning Herald.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s a unique clause that is usually reserved for coaches, with Ivan Cleary enjoying a bonus after he coached the Panthers to a premiership.

Moses and the Eels take on the Cowboys in the NRL’s Finals Week 3 on Friday at 9.50pm.

On Saturday, defending premiers, the Panthers battles the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.