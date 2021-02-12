Morris, Tedesco grab hat-tricks as Roosters rout Manly

A ruthless Roosters thrashed Manly Sea Eagles 46-4 at Sydney Cricket Ground in the first round of the NRL.

James Tedesco and Brett Morris both helped themselves to hat-tricks as the Tricolours had a field day at the SCG, the latter’s treble his 11th in 275 NRL games.

By half-time Tedesco and Brett Morris both had two tries apiece, the former taking just four minutes to pinch a bomb out of Garrick’s breadbasket with Tedesco’s first touch of the ball.

Foran and Garrick did manage to strike back shortly after with a short-side play soon after, but from there the Tricolours big guns made short work of the visitors.

A Luke Keary short ball for Sitili Tupouniua had him shrugging off Sea Eagles left and right for a 10-4 lead, before Tedesco’s fleet feet added another in the 25th minute.

With a left then right-foot step Tedesco’s was the third try down Manly’s left side with the flying fullback’s pace consistently putting him on Foran’s outside.

The same scenario played out for Morris’s first try, Tedesco drawing Parker in as he beat Foran for pace before the veteran winger finished off the 40-metre play.

Morris’ second for the afternoon had the result beyond doubt before the break, finishing off with a spin and flourish as Manly once more found themselves outnumbered on the open side.

The second stanza started with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves placed on report for striking out at Curtis Sironen, before Friend was in all-sorts when a tackle on Andrew Davey went wrong.

Utility Adam Keighran was another casualty with a wrist injury but the Roosters soon found their rhythm once more.

Tedesco’s hat-trick came in the 52nd minute when Manly were caught short out wide again, a double knock-on soon after denying Tupouniua his own double.