Morris boys hit Tigers for four in big Roosters win

The absence of playmaking genius Luke Keary didn’t stop the Sydney Roosters from dishing up a 38-16 pummelling of the Wests Tigers on Saturday night at Leichhardt Oval.

After a promising start to the game, the Tigers lost their way during a decisive 20-minute period of the first half, as the Roosters piled on four unanswered tries.

The Roosters’ new-look halves combination of Kyle Flanagan and Drew Hutchison showed plenty of promise while the ageless Morris twins Brett and Josh each grabbed a double on the eve of their 34th birthdays.

The loss left the Tigers with a 6-9 record and was a huge blow to their finals chances, while the Roosters (10-5) jumped back into the top four after being briefly overtaken on the ladder by the Raiders earlier in the evening.

The Roosters host the Broncos next Friday, while the Tigers face the Panthers at Penrith on Saturday.

Playing with energy and purpose, the home side tested the premiers’ goal-line defence in the opening five minutes, but Roosters winger Matt Ikuvalu was perfectly positioned to diffuse two threatening kicks.

Ikuvalu was in the spotlight again in the seventh minute when he crossed out wide for the opening try, with Flanagan nailing the sideline conversion.

Former Tiger James Tedesco got the Roosters rolling again minutes later and a shift to the right finished with Brett Morris scoring in the corner. Flanagan was on target again from the sideline for a 12-0 lead.

The Tigers were seemingly on the rack when Josh Morris touched down for the Roosters’ third try in the 16th minute and things only got worse when Brett Morris claimed his second try 15 minutes from half-time for a 20-0 lead.

That’s how it stayed at the break, but Ivukalu’s night was over after he suffered an ankle injury.

The Tigers emerged with renewed vigour, easing the pressure with Jacob Liddle’s try before Adam Doueihi crashed over in the 54th minute. Moses Mbye converted both to cut the lead to 20-12 with plenty of time remaining.