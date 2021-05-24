Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Totogo Police Station to continue operation|PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions|High rate of hospitalization a possibility|Constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive|Quarantine facilities to be set up in Kadavu|Remote villages in Navua receive assistance|150 new COVID-19 infections, new cluster identified|50,000 more vaccines from Australia arrive|Quarantine requirements for AUSMAT team amended|Daily test positivity at 3.2 percent|No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine|Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning|Many residents in Care Homes vaccinated|Rewa EOC team taken into isolation|Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted|Families in Nawaka receive timely assistance|13 arrested for contact sport|Fijians held at the Nabouwalu Jetty cleared|Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle|Travellers urged to follow proper process|Police cautious of arrests|115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

More work for Silktails

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 2:18 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails will have a lot of work to do next week as part of their preparations to its next Ron Massey Cup match.

This is after the side lost to St Marys Saints 34-18 yesterday.

The Silktails were outclassed as they failed to secure the inaugural Smith/Musunumasi Cup in celebration of St Marys chairman Warren Smith and the late Fiji National Rugby League chairman Peni Musunumasi.

Article continues after advertisement

Trailing 18-nil, the Silktails finally found the try line with minutes to spare in the first half through fullback Ratu Jilivecevece.

Another try was scored by Pio Seci before the Silktails added two late tries for the 34-18 score line.

St Marys scored six tries in the match.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.