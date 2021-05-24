More work for Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails will have a lot of work to do next week as part of their preparations to its next Ron Massey Cup match.

This is after the side lost to St Marys Saints 34-18 yesterday.

The Silktails were outclassed as they failed to secure the inaugural Smith/Musunumasi Cup in celebration of St Marys chairman Warren Smith and the late Fiji National Rugby League chairman Peni Musunumasi.

Trailing 18-nil, the Silktails finally found the try line with minutes to spare in the first half through fullback Ratu Jilivecevece.

Another try was scored by Pio Seci before the Silktails added two late tries for the 34-18 score line.

St Marys scored six tries in the match.