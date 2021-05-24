Montoya to start for Warriors

Fijian players have retained their positions in their respective teams for round four of the NRL.

Panthers’ usual starters Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau will face off against Taane Milne and the Rabbitohs on Friday at 9.05pm.

Fiji Bati centre Marcelo Montoya is on the Warriors starting line-up while Junior Ratuva is on the reserves.

Article continues after advertisement

Valemei is on the wing for the Raiders team that will face the Sea Eagles on Saturday at 6.30pm.

Bati captain Kevin Naiqama will have to sit out on the reserves for another week for the Roosters.

Brandon Wakeham will be in action for the Bulldogs while Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard are on for the Eels against Mikaele Ravalawa and Tariq Sims for the Dragons.

Round four starts tonight with the Titans facing West Tigers at 9.05pm.

FBC Sports will air the Storm vs Bulldogs clash LIVE on Sunday at 6 pm.

[Source: NRL.com]