Montoya to start for Warriors trial match

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya has been named in the New Zealand Warriors starting lineup ahead of their pre-season trial against the Gold Coast Titans.

Bati and former Eels prop Kane Evans will come off the bench.

Montoya along with centre Euan Aitken, halfback Sean O’Sullivan, prop Addin Fonua-Blake and second-rower Bayley Sironen will run out for the Warriors.

Article continues after advertisement

Evans and Ben Murdoch-Masila are listed on the 10-man interchange.

The Warriors will take on Titans on Saturday at Oakes Oval, they will meet again in the opening game of the NRL at Central Coast Stadium on March 13.

[Source: Warriors.kiwi]