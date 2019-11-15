Montoya to mark Sivo in NRL clash

Two Fiji Bati reps will mark each other when the Eels play the Bulldogs in round 12 of the NRL this week.

Maika Sivo will wear the number two jersey for the Eels and he will be up against Marcelo Montoya.

Both players have been playing well in the competition but it’s unfortunate that Bati flyhalf Brandon Wakeham will not feature for the

Bulldogs as he has been ruled out of the match-day squad.

Meanwhile, another Bati winger, Mikaele Ravalawa will be in action tonight for the Dragons when they play the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

Tomorrow, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos meet the Sharks at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys tackle the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, there will be two matches starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.