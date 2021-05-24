Home

Rugby League

Montoya to face judiciary tonight

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 4:23 pm
Marcelo Montoya

Fiji Bati centre Marcelo Montoya will face the NRL judiciary tonight for using homophobic slurs.

Montoya was referred straight to the judiciary after using a homophobic slur that was picked up by the in-game audio.

The Warriors have already entered an early guilty plea to the contrary conduct charge.

Article continues after advertisement

Montoya directed the slur at Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt, with his club CEO Cameron George issuing an apology on Sunday once the charge sheet was released.

The New Zealand side will face the Roosters in round six on Sunday at 4pm.

FBC Sports will air the Storm vs Sharks match live on Saturday at 9.30pm.

[Source: NRL]

