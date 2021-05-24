Montoya scores double for NZ Warriors

Fiji Bati centre Marcelo Montoya scored a double for New Zealand Warriors helping them secure a 30-18 win in their pre-trial match against Melbourne Storm.

The ‘Unite For Tonga’ trial game produced plenty of intensity and passion as the Warriors charged home in the second half to down Melbourne.

The Storm kicked away early through converted tries to new winger Xavier Coates and lock Brandon Smith before the Warriors steadied the ship on either side of quarter-time with a double to Marcelo Montoya.

With Bayley Sironen, Euan Aitken and Eliesa Katoa getting through a power of work in defence the Warriors were able to frustrate the Storm into some poor decisions and the pressure paid off when Reece Walsh crossed in the 38th minute to give Nathan Brown’s men a 14-12 lead.

Cameron Munster then stamped his class on the match when he put Dean Ieremia over for a try with a superb pass and the Storm were back in front.

The game then developed into an arm wrestle before train-and-trial prop Garrett Smith from the Mackay Cutters scored under the posts to put the Warriors up by two with 10 minutes to play.

A 40-20 from Adam Cook then gave the Warriors field position and Walsh capitalised with a sweet pass to send Junior Ratuva over in the corner and the Warriors had done enough.