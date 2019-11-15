Montoya scores but Eels win

Fiji Bati centre Marcelo Montoya scored for the Bulldogs but their brave fightback was not enough as they went down to the Eels 18-16.

Paramatta scored all their points in the first half as they were leading 18-6.

The Eels scored three converted tries with a double to fullback Clint Gutherson and one by playmaker Mitchell Moses.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner scored for the Bulldogs just before half-time while Montoya and Jake Averillo added the others in the second spell.

Meanwhile, in another game, the Storm beat the Knights 26-16.