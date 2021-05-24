Montoya referred, Paulo facing ban

Fiji Bati and Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary.

This after the 26-year-old used a homophobic slur which was picked up by the in-game audio on Friday night.

Montoya directed the slur at Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt, with his club CEO Cameron George issuing an apology yesterday once the charge sheet was released.

Meanwhile, Eels prop Junior Paulo is facing a 1-2 game ban for a grade two careless high tackle on AJ Brimson while Jared waerea-Hargreaves and Josh Papalii are each facing fines for grade one dangerous contact charges.

The Warriors will play the Roosters on Sunday at 4pm while the Eels face Wests Tigers next Monday at 6pm.