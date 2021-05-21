Home

Rugby League

Montoya bags double in Warriors win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 8:07 am
[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati Marcelo Montoya scored a double for the Warriors to help secure a 30-26 win over the West Tigers.

The New Zealand club needed the win to bounce back from their Magic Round loss last week.

18-year-old whizz-kid Reece Walsh was in sensational from producing two wonderful try assists from cut-out passes and a four-pointer of his own.

Article continues after advertisement

Walsh helped the Warriors survive a Tigers rally despite having two men sin-binned.

