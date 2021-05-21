Montoya bags double in Warriors win

Fiji Bati Marcelo Montoya scored a double for the Warriors to help secure a 30-26 win over the West Tigers.
The New Zealand club needed the win to bounce back from their Magic Round loss last week.
18-year-old whizz-kid Reece Walsh was in sensational from producing two wonderful try assists from cut-out passes and a four-pointer of his own.
Walsh helped the Warriors survive a Tigers rally despite having two men sin-binned.
