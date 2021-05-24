Home

Rugby League

Montoya and Warriors apologize for homophobic slur

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 10, 2022 8:26 pm
Marcelo Montoya [Source: news.com.au]

Fiji Bati Marcelo Montoya and the Warriors have apologized for an on-field comment made in Friday night’s fifth-round NRL match against the Cowboys.

Montoya has been charged with a contrary conduct offense for a homophobic slur he made following a tackle on Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt.

The incident happened during the 60th minute of the Warriors’ golden point victory after Montoya was penalized for a high shot on Cowboys centre Peta Hiku.

Article continues after advertisement

During the stoppage in play, Feldt was on the ground having also been tackled moments prior with one of the Warriors using Feldt by name and telling him to get off the ground, before the slur was used.

The matter has been referred directly to the NRL judiciary.

[Source: 1news.co.nz]

