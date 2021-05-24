Home

Moceidreke wants to be a Fiji Bati

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 11, 2022 12:08 pm
Laitia Moceidreke

Cowboys outside back Laitia Moceidreke has his sights set on representing Fiji at the Rugby League World Cup.

Following his brother’s footsteps, Sitiveni, the 21-year-old says it has been a whirlwind mid-season transfer in 2021, but with a debut for his new club already under his belt, the athletic winger is looking forward to the new season.

Moceidreke says his rugby league heroes and inspiration came from big-name players like Petero Civoniceva and Wes Naiqama.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he would love to win a World Cup with Fiji, and make the most of that responsibility.

Moceidreke made his NRL debut in Round 23 against the Parramatta Eels, even before he had played a game in the Queensland Cup.

Meanwhile, the NRL continues this week with Semi Valemei’s Raiders to face Sharks at 7pm and Broncos to battle Rabbitohs at 9.05pm.

You can catch all the NRL action live n FBC Sports.

