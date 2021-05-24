Moceidreke assists Sadrugu and Masi in training

Cowboys winger Laitia Moceidreke is at the top of helping former Fiji 7s players Iosefo Masi and Taniela Sadrugu’s transition from rugby to league.

Moceidreke, Masi, and Sadrugu are part of the Cowboys training squad for the 2022 season.

Moceidreke has been part of the North Queensland based side since last year and made his debut in August.

Speaking to NRL.com, Moceidreke says it’s good see some of his fellow countrymen in the team.

He adds the two Fijians have been impressive during training and are not afraid to show what they’ve got.

With Masi and Sadrugu’s 7s background, Moceidreke says they’ll easily adjust well to league in no time.

The two are with the Cowboys for the pre-season and will be training full-time with the NRL squad for the duration of the 2022 season.

Both players will then be allocated to one of the Cowboys’ three feeder clubs in the Queensland Cup but will remain training alongside North Queensland’s NRL squad mid-week.