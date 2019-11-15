Mixture of players an asset for Silktails

Having young players in the Kaiviti Silktails rugby league side is an asset as they prepare for the Ron Massey Cup.

High-Performance trainer Tom Watkins says the side is a good blend of players with very broad experience.

“It’s fantastic as these younger guys are bringing fresh energy to the side and the older guys are leading by example and showing these younger guys what it’s about. So we’ve got a really good mix here and I think that together they complete each other really well.”

These experienced players include Lae Snax Tigers prop Tikiko Noke, former Fiji Bati Osea Sadrau and former Nadera Panthers half-back Penioni Tagituimua.

Watkins adds the side will undergo a series of trial games in the coming weeks to see where the players stand in the field.

The Silktails will be going head to head with other clubs from Australia in the Ron Massey Cup.

Kaiviti Silktails will play a total of 20 games in the competition with 10 matches to be played at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

The Ron Massey Cup competition will kick off in March.