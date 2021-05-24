Mitchell to undergo surgery

South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell is set to undergo minor knee surgery while recovering from his hamstring injury.

Rabbitohs head physiotherapist Eddie Farah said Mitchell had been managing a knee injury before tearing his hamstring in the round five match against St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Rabbitohs will face Wests Tigers on Saturday at 9.35pm.

Round seven starts tonight with the Sharks facing the Sea Eagles at 9.50.

[Source: NRL.com]