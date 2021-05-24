Home

Mitchell to undergo surgery

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 11:36 am
South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchel

South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell is set to undergo minor knee surgery while recovering from his hamstring injury.

Rabbitohs head physiotherapist Eddie Farah said Mitchell had been managing a knee injury before tearing his hamstring in the round five match against St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Rabbitohs will face Wests Tigers on Saturday at 9.35pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Round seven starts tonight with the Sharks facing the Sea Eagles at 9.50.

[Source: NRL.com]

