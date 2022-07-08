Mitchell to lead Rabbitohs tonight

Latrell Mitchell [Source: Fox Sports]

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou believes his star fullback Latrell Mitchell is ready for the responsibility of captaining the Rabbitohs for the first time this Friday.

With usual captain Cameron Murray out on Origin duty, Mitchell has been selected to lead the Rabbitohs against the Newcastle Knights ahead of the likes of Cody Walker and Thomas Burgess.

Demetriou says Mitchell, who returned to the side last weekend following almost three months out with a hamstring injury, has been growing as a leader on and off the field and has earned the right to captain the team.

Rabbitohs will face Knights at 9.55pm tonight.