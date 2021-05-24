Mitchell sidelined for knee injury

Rugby League star and South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell is set to undergo minor knee surgery while recovering from his hamstring injury.

The Rabbitohs confirmed on their website that Mitchell had been managing a knee injury before tearing his hamstring in the round five match against St George Illawarra.

Mitchell should be getting back to full fitness at the back end of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rabbitohs face West Tigers at 9:35pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NRL round seven starts tomorrow with the Sharks hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.