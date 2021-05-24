Mitchell expected to miss eight weeks

South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell is expected to miss eight weeks with a hamstring tear.

The NSW State of Origin representative was injured on Saturday during his side’s 24-12 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Mitchell went down midway through the second-half following a hit-up.

Meanwhile, Broncos prop Payne Haas could be handed a one-game suspension and Junior Paulo will also likely miss some football.

Bulldogs halfback Kyle Flanagan looks to have done enough to hold his spot and Jarrod Croker could play his first game of the year for the Raiders.

Round six of the NRL continues this week with the Raiders to face the Cowboys on Thursday at 9.50pm.