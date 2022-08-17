Mitchell cleared for Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell

Good news for South Sydney Rabbitohs fans as Latrell Mitchell has been named at fullback for their clash with the Panthers tonight despite leaving the training field early on Monday with a groin issue.

Centre Campbell Graham returns from a fractured cheekbone sustained in Round 16 so Jaxson Paulo goes to the wing and Izaac Thompson drops to the reserves.

The Panthers have Sunia Turuva, Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau in their starting 13.

It will be Turuva’s third NRL game and his second start for Penrith.

The Rabbitohs host Panthers at 9:50 tomorrow night.