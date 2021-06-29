Milne scores hat-trick as Rabbitohs thrash cowboys

Fiji Bati rep Taane Milne scored a hat trick in South Sydney Rabbitohs 46-18 win over North Queensland in round 17 of the NRL last night.

Milne and Alex Johnston scored three tries each as the latter went top of the NRL’s try-scoring charts with 22 four-pointers.

Cody Walker provided the perfect response to his State of Origin omission, setting up three tries in six minutes to help secure the win.

The Rabbitohs scored eight tries in total against the Cowboys

The loss left the Cowboys’ finals hunt in disarray, with the North Queenslanders having now dropped four straight matches and with a hard fortnight against the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne ahead.

Meanwhile tonight, the Bulldogs will take on the Roosters at 9.35pm.