Milne returns for Rabbitohs

Fiji Bati center Taane Milne is back for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in this week’s NRL round nine clash with Brisbane Broncos.

The Rabbitohs have made a handful of late changes with Milne returning from suspension to take the place of Josh Mansour

Isaiah Tass keeps his spot in the centres and Davvy Moale is also a late inclusion for Hame Sele, while young edge forward Trent Peoples is the 18th Man.

The Broncos face the Rabbitohs tonight at 9:50.

Meanwhile, the Penrith Panthers will clash with the Parramatta Eels tomorrow at 9:55pm and the match will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.