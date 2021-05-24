Home

Milne out, Lumelume starts again

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 12:55 pm
Isaac Lumelume [left] will start on the wing for Storm while Tui Kamikamica will be one of the interchange players

Eight current and former Fiji Bati players will feature in NRL finals week one which starts tomorrow.

Bati centre Taane Milne has been rested by the Rabbitohs and will not feature in their clash against Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau’s Panthers.

The Saifiti brothers, Jacob and Daniel have been named to start for the Knights on Sunday against the Eels.

Paramatta has also confirmed their team with Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell Gillard starting.

With Josh Addo-Carr injured, Isaac Lumelume will again start on the wing for defending champions Melbourne Storm while Tui Kamikamica is one of the interchange players.

Week one of the NRL finals starts tomorrow with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held on Saturday with the Roosters playing the Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, the Knights take on the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final will be held on October 3rd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.