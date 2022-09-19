Milne braces for Cleary’s bombs

Taane Milne [left] and Nathan Cleary

Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne must now brace himself for an aerial battle from halfback Nathan Cleary when the Rabbitohs face the Panthers in the NRL Finals Week 3.

Milne was under no illusions of the obstacle that lies ahead, with the 2021 Grand Final rematch bringing with it arguably his best on-field challenge to date as a winger.

He starred for the Bunnie last week scoring two and setting up in their six-try romp against the Sharks.

Speaking to Australian media, he says he will be practicing for Cleary’s bombs which is a strong point of the Panthers game.

The two clashes on Saturday at 9.50pm while the Eels battle the Cowboys on Friday also at 9.50pm.