Rugby League

Milne back at centre for Rabbitohs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 4:07 pm
Taane Milne

Fiji Bati Taane Milne has been shifted to his usual position ahead of the Rabbitohs vs Roosters clash on Friday.

Milne is back at centre after playing on the wing switching with Jaxson Paulo during last week’s clash against the Storm.

Meanwhile, Bati captain Kevin Naiqama is on the reserve for the Roosters.

Article continues after advertisement

Friday’s match is at 9.05pm at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

FBC Sports will air the Raiders and Titans match LIVE on Saturday at 8:30pm.

