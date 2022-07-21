Milford signs for Dolphins

[Source: The Dolphins/Twitter]

NRL’s newest franchise, the Dolphins has signed Anthony Milford on a two-year deal from the start of 2023.

This means Milford will reunite with former coach Wayne Bennett.

Milford, played under Bennett at the Broncos from 2015 to 2018.

Dolphins’ chief executive Terry Reader says the signing is also another example of the Dolphins providing an opportunity for players to come back to the area where they grew up and play in the NRL.

Meanwhile, round 20 of the NRL starts tonight at 9:50 between the Eels and Broncos.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.