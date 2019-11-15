Milford set to start at fullback for Broncos

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold looks set to make some changes with Tom Dearden likely to play halfback and Anthony Milford moving to fullback against the Storm on Friday night.

The Broncos trained yesterday with Dearden and Brodie Croft in the halves. Croft was wearing the number six jersey.

According to NRL .com, Kotoni Staggs appears set to make a return from a hamstring injury and trained in the centres with Darius Boyd.

Meanwhile, round 11 of the NRL kicks off on Wednesday with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters battling the Warriors at 5pm, the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm and the Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Knights meet the Bulldogs at 4pm followed by the Panthers and Titans game 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Titans match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source:NRL.com]