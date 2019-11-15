Home

Mikaele Ravalawa's Dragons suffers another loss

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 27, 2020 7:27 am
[SOURCE: NRL]

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa and the St George Illiwara Dragons suffered yet another loss in round seven of the NRL.

The Dragons went down to the Roosters 12-26 at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney last night.

While St George trails in 12th place in the NRL ladder, the Roosters with the win now moves up to second place.

