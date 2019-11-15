Mikaele Ravalawa's Dragons suffers another loss

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa and the St George Illiwara Dragons suffered yet another loss in round seven of the NRL.
The Dragons went down to the Roosters 12-26 at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney last night.
While St George trails in 12th place in the NRL ladder, the Roosters with the win now moves up to second place.
