Michael Jennings suspended

Former Parramatta Eels player Michael Jennings has been suspended for a period of three years for breaches of the NRL’s anti-doping rules.

Jennings elected to admit to anti-doping rule violations of presence and use of prohibited substances LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) and Ibutamoren, waive his right to a hearing before the NRL Anti-Doping Tribunal and accept the resulting sanction.

This follows completion of the anti-doping process conducted by Sport Integrity Australia.

The resulting sanction of a three-year period of ineligibility includes a one-year reduction for admission and acceptance of sanction in accordance with the provisions of the WADA Code.

Jennings’ suspension is taken to have commenced on the date of his sample collection on 21 September 2020 and he will be eligible to return to competition on 21 September 2023.

[Source: NRL.com]