Memorable victory for Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails stormed home with five consecutive tries to secure an unlikely 28-18 victory over St Mary’s Saints in Round 16 of the Ron Massey Cup.

Both teams struggled to capitalize on early chances with multiple stoppages in the game preventing either side from gaining any significant momentum.

St Mary made an impact on the scoreboard first, scoring back-to-back tries off the back of some skillful lead-up play.

With Kaiviti continually moving the ball and keeping St Mary’s on the back foot, they went on to score three more tries in the space of only 10 minutes, giving them a sudden yet commanding 28-12 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the contest.

The key moment came in the 64th minute when the Silktails put in a neat chip kick for Timoci Bola to gather and beat the St Mary’s fullback to score under the black dot.

The try gave the Silktails a 12-point lead and ultimately boosted their confidence for the remainder of the match.