Panthers duo charged

Taylan May of the Panthers is sent to the sin-bin by referee Gerard Sutton during the NRL Qualifying Final match against the Eels [Source: nine.com.au]

Panthers duo Taylan May and Spencer Leniu have both been charged by the Match Review Committee following their qualifying final win over the Eels last night.

May was sent to the sin bin early in the first half for a high shot on Eels centre Will Penisini and has been charged with a Grade Two High Tackle.

This means he will miss the Preliminary Final with an early guilty plea.

If May attempts to challenge the offence at the judiciary and is unsuccessful in doing so, he would miss two matches and therefore end his 2022 season.

Leniu was charged with a similar offence on Eels forward Isaiah Papali’i, but the Panthers prop was only cited for a grade one charge.

He faces a $750 fine with an early guilty plea.

The qualifying final continues tonight with the Storm facing the Raiders at 7.40pm and the Sharks take on the Cowboys at 9.50pm.

You can watch the Storm vs Raiders match live on FBC Sports.